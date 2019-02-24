Reduced spay certificates going on sale

In honor of World Spay Day, Tuesday Scioto Trail Animal Clinic, Shawnee Animal Clinic, and Wheelersburg Animal Hospital will be offering reduced rate spay or neuter with the purchase of a certificate.

The event is promoted by the Humane Society of the United States and encouraged locally by the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County. Spaying or neutering one’s pet not only cuts down on the number of unwanted animals but is an important step in providing a healthy and longer life for that pet. To take advantage of a reduced rate spay or neuter, a certificate must be purchased from the above named clinics on Tuesday. Certificates can then be used anytime until the end of the year. Scioto Trail Animal Clinic and Shawnee Animal Clinic certificates are for cats and dogs. Wheelersburg Animal Hospital certificates are for cats only. This program is not income based but available to all. For further information, call Scioto Trail Animal Clinic (740)353-2280, Shawnee Animal Clinic (740)353-5758, Wheelersburg Animal Hospital (740)574-2430 or the Animal Welfare League at (740)858-2446.