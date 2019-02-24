Haning Promoted to VP of Agribusiness

Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Christy Haning to the position of Vice President of Agribusiness.

Haning has been with Atomic for 20 years. She began her career with the Credit Union as a part-time teller. She has also held positions as full-time teller, lender, collection officer, administrative assistant, marketing manager and business development manager. In 2010, Christy began serving as the mortgage manager and was later chosen to fulfill a new position, credit analyst, in the business services department nearly two and a half years ago.

Christy resides in Jackson with her husband of 9 years – Jerod, two daughters – Allie (16) and Kinnison (5), and dog (Molly). On their 30 acre mini farm, they have two Hereford steers (Burt and Checkers), and a Hereford heifer (Angel) which they hope to breed this year. Jerod is a gastroenterology nurse navigator and has worked at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis for over 10 years.

“The Credit Union’s board of directors and executive team are always looking to offer new products and services from which our membership would benefit. Implementing an agribusiness department is just another example of how dedicated Atomic Credit Union is to improving the lives of our members in and around the multiple communities we serve,” stated Haning.

Atomic Credit Union serves 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 40 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.

