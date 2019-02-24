Stead presented Professor Emeritus title

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – During the February Shawnee State University Board of Trustees meeting, Interim President Jeff Bauer conferred the title of Professor Emeritus to Thomas Stead, following recommendations from the Chair of the Fine, Digital and Performing Arts Department, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Provost.

“The title of Professor Emeritus is one way we have as an institution to recognize outstanding contributions from faculty members,” Bauer said. “I can think of no one more deserving. Tom is a visionary and has brought this campus together to develop two complimentary degrees in game design so students would gain skills in both the art of creating games and the programming side. Our programs have been nationally-ranked among the best in the nation for eight consecutive years, and today, one in about ten students at SSU is a game design major.”

Stead has served at Shawnee State University for over 30 years, as a professor and Chair of the Fine, Digital and Performing Arts. The tile of Professor Emeritus recognizes SSU faculty for outstanding contributions to the teaching, scholarship and service missions of the university.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Matt Cram, Chair of SSU’s Fine, Digital and Performing Arts Department. “Tom invented art at Shawnee State and built the graphic design program. He got us into game design and continues to contribute to our success. We owe so much to him.”