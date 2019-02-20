Roads, schools close due to high water

Several roads within the county and in the neighboring Lawrence County have been closed due to high water and flooding which began Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation as of Wednesday evening, SR 775, between CR 64 (Venisonham Camp Branch Road) and S.R. 141 in Lawrence County, and S.R. 239, between U.S. 52 and S.R. 73 at West Portsmouth, and SR 73 East at the US 52/SR 852 overpass, west of Portsmouth have been closed.

Additional closures on the state highway system in ODOT District 9 include State Route 141 in Lawrence County has been closed between CR 8 (Symmes Creek Road) and SR 775.

According to ODOT, the duration of closure is unknown, and these closures are in effect until further notice. Motorists are reminded that crossing any closed route is strictly prohibited.

The national weather service in Wilmington issued a flood advisory which included Scioto County until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Schools around the county began dismissing students early and cancelling afterschool programs in anticipation of evening flooding. CAPE Students at the South Central Ohio ESC, New Boston City Schools, Oak Hill, Northwest, Vern Riffe, and Green all dismissed students early on Wednesday, while Bloom Vernon cancelled some after school programs and Notre Dame allowed those who live in areas of flooding to pick up their students without being counted absent.

Murky waters come raging over the spillway at Roosevelt Lake, West Portsmouth, Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall throughout the morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Spillway.jpg Murky waters come raging over the spillway at Roosevelt Lake, West Portsmouth, Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall throughout the morning.