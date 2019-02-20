Bridal Expo is this Sunday

The Southern Ohio Bridal Expo will take place on Sunday, presented by Shawnee State University’s Department of University & Community Events.

The expo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Sodexo Ballroom in the Morris University Center and will feature different vendors as well as a Bridal Resale Market. Vendors coming to the expo range from photographers to catering services to venue options.

The expo will include displays from the following vendors: 83 Sweets, 100 Mile House, Amelia Gray, A to Z Rentals, Beautifully Bronze, Blueprint Event Company, Celebrations on the River, The Cocoa Exchange, Color Street by Jill Fischer, The Cookie Jar, DJ Franky Frank, The Happy Pot, Haute Stuff, Hog Lots Flowers, Jeremy Reed Photograpy, Kroger Floral Department, Lip Sense by Marcie Simms, Looking Glass Entertainment, McManus Catering, Paparazzi Accessories by Lisa Frasure, The Party Connection, Pink Zebra, R&R Tent Rental, Schmidty’s DJ & Photo Booth, Sodexo, SOMC Friends Center, SSU Dental Hygiene and Tony Dengel.

The expo is open to both the campus and surrounding community. Vendors interested in setting up a table or booth at the event may contact Jennifer Schackart, Director of University & Community Events, at jschackart@shawnee.edu or at 740.351.3077. Deadline for vendors to register will end February 10.