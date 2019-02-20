UPDATE: Due to rising waters, CAPE Students at the South Central Ohio ESC are being released immediately.

Also, New Boston School will dismiss grades 4-12 students today at 9:15 a.m., and grades PreK-3 at 9:30 a.m.

Washington-Nile is dismissing at 12:15 p.m. Due to the two-hour delay, and dismissing early, students who are not already at the school should not report to school.

Minford will be dismissing 2 hours early today — Grades 6-12 at 12:30 and grades PreK-5 at 1:30. Parent Pickups will be 2 hours earlier than normal pickup times.

Oak Hill will be dismissing 2 hours early today.

Vern Riffe School is dismissing at noon.

Green is dismissing at 12:15 p.m.

And, Northwest Elementary will be dismissing all students beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Bloom-Vernon will not be having after-school programs, academic enrichment this evening, elementary students will come home at regular time.

Parents of Notre Dame Elementary Students: If you are concerned with flooding or high water, you may pick up your child at any time and it won’t be counted against your child. The school is not closing and will dismiss at regular time.

***According to the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE at WILMINGTON, OH1118 AM EST WED FEB 20 2019

MASON-LEWIS-ROSS-HOCKING-BROWN-HIGHLAND-ADAMS-PIKE-SCIOTO-

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* THROUGH DAYBREAK THURSDAY

* SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND COULD PRODUCE VERY HEAVY RAINFALL. THESE HEAVIER

STORMS WILL END BY NIGHTFALL, WITH SOME LINGERING LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT.

* WITH SATURATED GROUND, THIS RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLOODING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA, ESPECIALLY THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING , SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING