PORTSMOUTH-As a result of the February SNAP benefits being issued early, Ohio is adjusting the March benefit issuance schedule.

The Scioto County Job and Family Services public service announcement said all eligible SNAP families will receive half (50%) of their March benefits on February 22, and the rest of the benefits will be issued on the normal March issuance date.

Please forward any questions to 1-844-640-6446 or visit your the Scioto County Job & Family Services office.