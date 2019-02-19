Engineer announced daytime road closure

Scioto County Engineer Darren Lebrun has announced a road closure to repair a slip this week.

Knoxel Hill – Bracken Ridge Road (CR84) in Brush Creek Township will have daily closures beginning February 21st through March 8th for a slip repair. This schedule is dependent upon the weather. The roadway closure is required due to the location of the slip on the hill. The road will be open to traffic at the end of each day.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.