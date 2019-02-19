Portsmouth student wins State Fire Prevention contest

A student at Portsmouth Elementary, Reagan Bowling, won the State of Ohio Fire Prevention Poster.

Alan Lute, the art teacher at Portsmouth Elementary, had the students make fire posters for Fire Prevention Week in October and Bowling’s poster won for the entire State of Ohio in her age group.

Paul Martin the State Fire Prevention Officer along with Michael Sines the Fire Prevention Officer for the City of Portsmouth were at the school last Wednesday to present Bowling with her award.

“Basically what we liked about her poster was, she wrote, ‘Never leave flames out of sight,’ so when you are burning candles or things like that, never leave them in the room unattended,” Bowling said. “We liked the message that came on her poster and that is one of the reasons why we picked hers. Her poster will be displayed in my office for the next three or four months outside of the State Fire Marshall’s Prevention Bureau and it will be at the State Fair come summer time. We will use this picture to help other kids, learn about fire safety. She did a very good job.”

Martin then presented her with a prevention week poster winner and a certificate from the State Fire Marshall Jeff Hussey, signed by him. Bowling’s entire class, who were there to see her get the award, gave her a clapping cheer. Martin then continued talking to the kids about going home and speaking with their parents about smoke alarms and fire prevention. He reminded them what to do if they heard their smoke alarm saying, “Get Down, Get Out, and Stay Down,” and had the kids repeat it.

Bowling’s mother Keri, said she was very proud of Reagan and that Reagan loves to draw and draws all the time at home.

When Reagan was asked if she was surprised that she won, she said,” kind of,” and then said the how the idea came to her. “I kinda thought of what would happen if my own house would burn down and drew that,” she said.

Bowling and her family were all smiles as she was presented with the award in front of her friends.

Presenting the award:( l to r)Micahel Sines-Portsmouth Fire Prevention Officer, Reagan Bowling-State Poster Winner, and Paul Martin State Fire Prevention Officer https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Fire-Poster-winner.jpg Presenting the award:( l to r)Micahel Sines-Portsmouth Fire Prevention Officer, Reagan Bowling-State Poster Winner, and Paul Martin State Fire Prevention Officer Kimberly Jenkins Front Row left to right: Karen Bowling(grandmother), Madison Bowling(sister), Keri Bowling(mother), with Reagan Bowling the winner, Paul Martin(State Fire Prevention Officer), & Alan Lute(Art Teacher) Back Row left to right: Kent Bowling(grandfather), Shannon Bowling(father), Michael Sines(Portsmouth Fire Prevention Officer), Beth Born, Portsmouth Elementary Principal https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Fire-poster-with-everyone.jpg Front Row left to right: Karen Bowling(grandmother), Madison Bowling(sister), Keri Bowling(mother), with Reagan Bowling the winner, Paul Martin(State Fire Prevention Officer), & Alan Lute(Art Teacher) Back Row left to right: Kent Bowling(grandfather), Shannon Bowling(father), Michael Sines(Portsmouth Fire Prevention Officer), Beth Born, Portsmouth Elementary Principal Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext 1928