The stars are out tonight!

Portsmouth’s “Stars” will be out on March 23rd when Dancing With our Stars – All Star Revue opens at the Friends Community Center.

Former stars and cast members from the previous six Dancing With our Stars seasons are joining together to provide an evening filled with a variety of entertainment. Sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center, Glockner Enterprises, Neal Hatcher Real Estate, Impressive Studio, and Fluor- BWXT Portsmouth proceeds from the event support the local American Red Cross.

The All-Star Revue includes a little bit of everything from comedy and satire to song and dance. The cast is working as the All-Star Team in encouraging sponsors and community support of the local American Red Cross. Performers appearing in this high-energy show include Drs. Kemmely and Marion Hochstetler, Richard Risby along with his wife Patty, Jill MacDonald and Charley Risby, Kevin Hoops, Francesca Hartop and sons, Henry Allen, Jeremy Burnside, Debbie Kielmar, Martin Miranda, Jeremy Slusher, Toni Dengel, Ladd Dunham, Dianne Coriell-Rice, Autumn Dowdy, Taylor Newman, Jeremy Slusher, Rachel Perry, Andrea Ryan, Alannah Miller, Bryan Smith, Elizabeth Scott and Neal Hatcher. Awards will be presented for the Judges Choice Award while the People’s Choice Award will be presented to the act raising the most money during the evening’s event.

Returning as Master of Ceremonies is Jeremy Burnside who will be assisted by Stephanie Schaefer in the Red Room. Rounding out the cast and adding a bit of spice to the show are Judges Henry Allen, Autumn Dowdy and Aaron Wright.

Known as one of the most glamorous galas in the Portsmouth area the event has drawn sell-out crowds over the past six years. As the saying goes “all good things must come to an end!” “We knew with our first season of Dancing With our Stars in 2013 that it had a limited life span; therefore, we have decided to present our final show in 2019 and we want to go out with a BANG!”, said Vicky Hatcher event coordinator.

Thanks to the support of a cast and crew of more than 200 participants, Dancing With Our Stars has been an event which surpassed all expectations. The camaraderie and good times experienced by participants, the support and involvement of the community and of course the financial benefits for the American Red Cross has been amazing. Thanks to hundreds of volunteers and the support of the community, Dancing With our Stars raised more than $700,000 during its six-year history.

“We don’t want to forget our dedicated crew, many of whom have supported the event since its inception”, said Debbie Smith, Community Executive for the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the Red Cross. “Thanks to Trina Bender and her staff from Studio 32 for providing make-up and hair styling; Jacquelyn Shively of Beautifully Bronze; Melanie Porter, our Stage, Lighting and Sound Director; Mary Arnzen, volunteer training; Vicky Hatcher, Leanne Johnson and Amanda Lewis, ballroom décor and more; Ohio University Southern Campus, media; and Kara Tieman and her staff from DESCO who diligently calculate the votes.”

The doors open for the “Red Tie Optional” event at 5:00 p.m. with dinner served at 6:00 p.m. followed by the show. Tickets are available online at www.cvent.com/d/tbqhtg or by contacting the Red Cross office at 740.354.3293.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. As the main fundraising event for the local Red Cross, event proceeds are used to support local disaster prevention, preparation and relief, the life-saving training of first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe and international programs.

Photo of the 2019 Group for Dancing with the Stars https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_2019-DWOS-Group1.jpg Photo of the 2019 Group for Dancing with the Stars