Sisters aid in saving dog’s life

After surviving a nearly fatal pitbull attack, one lucky pup is getting a second chance at life thanks to the help of two young girls.

In early December, sisters Erika Wilkes, 13, and Oliva Vereen, 9, were on their way home on a church bus when they saw two pit bulls brutally attacking a small brown dog in the Wayne Hills area. Horrified by what they saw the girls urged the church bus driver to stop, but concerned with the safety of the children on the bus the driver proceeded to continue on his route to drop off the children.

Once they reached their residence, the sisters informed their mother of the fight and armed with only a pitcher of water to break up the dogs the girls and their mother made their way back to the location. Upon their arrival, a neighbor said he had broken up the fight and informed them the other dogs had ran off but the injured dog was laying nearby.

The owner of the brown dog was called by the neighbor and she informed him that she no longer wanted the dog and had put her outside.

The family rushed the dog to Shawnee Animal Clinic with bites all over her body. The staff at Shawnee Animal Clinic informed the family that if the dog had not been wearing a collar she would not be alive, due to the severity of bites surrounding it.

The dog began slowly recovering and with aid from Lost and Found Pets of Scioto County, Skye, as she was named, was able to make a full recovery after more than $900 in vet bills.

After sharing Skye’s story and photos on their Facebook Page, the non-profit organization found a family in Florida that wanted to bring Skye home.

Skye, now known as Cava, lives with her new owners Barb and Richard in St. Pete Beach, FL where according to the family, she gets lots of love and even has her own lounging chair.

Erika and Oliva played a major part in Cava’s happy ending and were given Lost and Found Pets of Scioto T-Shirts for a job well done. “The girls rescue and save dogs and cats all the time, and even keep leashes and treats in the trunk of the car,” said the girls’ mother. “Erika has helped save a lot of pets from the highway.”

Picture of Cava shortly after arriving at Shawnee Animal Clinic https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_DOG111-1.jpg Picture of Cava shortly after arriving at Shawnee Animal Clinic Erika and Oliva wear their L&FPS T-Shirts https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_SIS-1.jpg Erika and Oliva wear their L&FPS T-Shirts Cava now lives on the beach with her new family. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_sky-1.jpg Cava now lives on the beach with her new family.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932