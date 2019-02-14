Minford Elementary Celebrates Kindness

A smile, word or gesture of kindness it is said can make the difference in someone’s entire day.

With this thought in mind, Minford Elementary School students and staff, created a Kindness Week this week and went all out to celebrate this idea. As an added twist, this happens to be Valentine’s week the day of love.

The Social and Emotional Learning teacher, Kendra Cram, came up with this idea, as was stated in yesterday’s story, but she was quick to say, she couldn’t have carried it out without all the help from her fellow teachers, administration, community members, and especially the students. The mission for Kindness Week is to teach and promote kindness, respect and dignity toward others and self. Cram stated that the Kindness Day and Week came from the people on Random Act of Kindness (RAK) website and that she and the other teachers, just picked up the week idea and ran with it.

Some of the things the elementary folks have been doing this week were every day Staff Appreciation Lunch donated by several churches and community members. Another thing the children were doing, was to make cards for Elbrook Residents, there was a canned food drive and they were also collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House; with each of these ideas different ways for the students to show kindness.

On Valentine’s Day, the students were to rotate through “Kindness Stations” where they were to paint rocks with positive messages, hear a storyteller, make Random Acts of Kindness bracelets to remind them daily to reach out to help others, and they could also make cards at the Appreciation Station for active military, community service workers and any of the staff they would come in contact with throughout their day.

One of the things that parents were already talking positively about on Facebook this week, was for the days they were having ‘Coffee at the Curb’ by handing out cups of coffee to parents who were dropping off their children for the school day. Some of the other things happening this week at the elementary school were a door decorating contest among the teachers. RAK challenges and team building activities, decorating place mats, signs, grocery bags for community businesses, and even a Kindness Photo booth put up by Looking Glass Entertainment, that stayed busy all day long.

During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s visit on Tuesday, the children were all wearing Kindness Monster hats that they had colored with different colored monsters on each hat. All throughout the building the students were wearing these hats and had smiles on their faces. Visitors in the school could see that the students were learning kindness throughout the week and when DeWine asked them questions about kindness, they were all raising their hands to give him the positive answers they had been learning. Some of the sayings throughout the school were things like, ‘No act of kindness, no matter how small ever goes unnoticed,’ ‘Make Kindness the Norm,’ and ‘Kindness is Contagious.’ These are things the kids were seeing and the teachers were hoping would stick in their minds for a long time in the future.

If you want to be even further blessed about kindness, you can go to randomactsofkindness.org, you can find many stories about acts of kindness people have experienced and how it touched their lives.

Reaching out to our youth and teaching them how just a simple little act of kindness can make someone else and themselves feel better in the way Minford has done this week, could be one of the best things children can learn and share with others.

Cram did not want to leave out all those who helped out with Kindness Week, the following are some of the many that participated in making this week special:

Sunshine Church of Christ – staff lunch, Minford Bible Baptist – Kindness station supplies, Glockner’s – Kindness station supplies, Ken Rase Real Estate – Kindness station supplies, Tick Ridge Free Will Baptist Church – staff lunch, Subway – staff lunch, Brian & Heather Baer – staff lunch in memory of Joyce O’Dell, John and Tanya Perry – staff lunch in memory of Maggie Perry, McManus Catering – staff lunch IGA – Kind Kid Granola Bars & paper grocery bags, GAB (Girls Are Beautiful) – Kindness pencils for elementary, Olde Cabin Kettle Corn – kettle corn for support staff and also dessert as a prize for middle school team challenge games, Deb’s Guys & Gals – gift certificates for kid’s haircuts & a Teacher Prize of a Mani/pedi for winner of the door decorating contest, Shear Magic – gift certificates for kid’s haircuts, PTO – Coffee at the Curb, Lucasville Eastern Star – paint and supplies for rock painting station and worked as volunteers, Portsmouth Block – rocks for rock painting, Looking Glass Entertainment and Amy Fitch – photo booth for jr. high students, Johnson’s Design Plus – discount on staff shirts, Diane’s Sweet celebration – Candy Bouquets for prizes for team building competitions.

Parents: Sonia Banks – RAK calendar and Be Kind shirts for a classroom, Kate Lemon – Kindness Coins for PreK-3rd, Brandie Banks – 250 Kindness Matters Challenge Cards.

Teacher Kendra Cram with Governor DeWine discussing what was going on there in her classroom and both standing in front of a bulletin board that says Believe There is Good in the World and emphasis placed on BE THE GOOD. A circle of Minford students after making their kindness bracelets.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

