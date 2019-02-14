Mainstreet to hold annual dinner

Thousands of volunteer hours, tens of thousands of dollars in building improvements, nearly 50 events, and a new publicly-treated property being developed by Main Street Portsmouth have summarized the local Main Street America program in 2018.

The program will be celebrating the many achievements at their annual dinner and auction this month, and fundraising for another year of continued work.

The dinner, which is in its seventh year, is Main Street’s only strictly fundraising focused event. It plays an instrumental role in keeping the lights on and affording the many free events that the organization loses money on.

“While our most popular events bring in some limited income to keep us going, the majority of our events are public and cause us to lose money,” Director Joseph Pratt said. “We also have the expected costs of running an organization that allows us to keep our lights on for grant writing and other community development activities. This event helps us to be able to continue good work that benefits downtown without too much focus being placed on making events and programming more profitable, because we want to include as many people as possible, regardless of household income.”

The group has continued this dinner for most of its lifespan, being 11-years-old. The group focuses on economic development, preservation, place making and beautification, and events in the historic downtown district on Portsmouth. Their goal is to make downtown the best place for people to live, work, and play.

The evening is split between a wonderful dinner of Scioto Ribber, Union Mills, and an open bar, followed by a silent auction. The group is also accepting donations for their silent auction.

Pratt will also speak briefly on organizational highlights for 2018 and award a volunteer with the Ellen Vetter Service award.

“Not only did we add a very successful new event, but we obtained our first piece of property at 535 Second Street, which will be a fantastic new public space and park. Also, we were able to increase our impact with the Building Improvement Grant Program by around $25,000, with the help of the City of Portsmouth, Glockner Family of Dealerships, Marting Foundation, and Toyota Foundation. We had an amazing year and we plan on continuing that trend of success.”

The current sponsors for Celebrate Portsmouth include Portsmouth Daily Times, OSCO, Hunter Williams Insurance, Copies Galore, Century 21, Skerman Kricker Insurance, Berndt and Murfin Insurance, Glockner Family of Dealerships, Atomic Credit Union, Wesbanco, Hatcher Real Estate, INSOLVES, Gracie Plum, Donna Wolery’s Farmers Insurance, Frazie Wealth Management, and Shawnee State University. They also include tables for the Portsmouth City government and Scioto County government.

Main Street Portsmouth is proud to present the annual Celebrate Portsmouth Dinner and Auction on February 28, 6 p.m., at the SOMC Friends Center. Admission is $50 and table sponsorships can be purchased for $500, which seats ten (10). A very limited ticket count will be available at the door, so guests are encouraged to pick up their ticket at the Scioto County Welcome Center.