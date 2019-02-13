DD Faith Concert Saturday

The DD Faith Memorial Gospel Concert is all set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted for the DDFaith Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Karen Peck and New River will be back to headline this year’s concert for the third consecutive year. “We’re very honored to be returning, and we want to invite everyone to come out and be with us,” Karen Peck Gooch told us in a recent interview. “We’re honoring a beautiful lady who led a great legacy, and this event is able to help others going through similar situations. We’re very honored to be there and be a part. We feel like this one is going to be the best one ever!”

Featured Artists:

Karen Peck & New River

The Joneses

Kyle & Brittany Shaeffer

The Paynes

Simon Thoroughman

New River performs many dates throughout the year, but this one is special. “My husband, Rickey, was sick with cancer four years ago. It’s been quite a journey for us, but we just felt an instant bond with DeeDee’s family, and Brian Baer and Calvin Ray Evans are like family to us,” Peck said. “When it came time for us to do a concert event honoring Dee Dee, we were very honored. I know if I had known her, I would have loved her.”

Peck has been singing for Jesus since she was a child. “Mama would stand me in a chair, and I’ve loved singing my whole life,” she said. She was saved at age eight during Vacation Bible School. “I’ve always loved the Lord and had a desire to serve him.”

She studied piano for several years and began college as a piano major, later switching to education with a minor in music.

In January 1991, Karen Peck & New River was formed when she teamed with her husband, Rickey, and her sister, Susan Peck Jackson, to form the group. “I’m living proof of a hometown girl living her dream,” she said. “The Lord has blessed me more than I could ever have imagined in my life.”

Karen Peck Gooch is pictured with the family of Dee Dee Duduit at the 2018 event. From left are Dee Dee’s husband Blaine, daughter Grace, Karen, and daughters Brittany and Ashley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_ddfaith.jpg Karen Peck Gooch is pictured with the family of Dee Dee Duduit at the 2018 event. From left are Dee Dee’s husband Blaine, daughter Grace, Karen, and daughters Brittany and Ashley.