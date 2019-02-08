Chronic disease self-management program available soon

Live in Scioto County or surrounding communities? Do you or someone you know have long-term health challenges such as asthma, arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and other life-long health conditions? Would you like to gain confidence and new skills to manage your chronic conditions and feel healthier?

“Healthy U” is a program made possible by a joint effort of the Ohio Department of Aging and the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). The AAA7 is happy to offer this special evidence-based healthy aging program to local residents.

Participants in the Healthy U program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

* Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression

* Discovering ways to be more physically active

* Learning how to eat healthier

* Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health

* Setting personal goals

* Finding ways to relax and deal with stress

The free six-week workshop will be offered at the Southern Ohio Medical Center East Campus in Classroom 2, located at 2201 25th Street in Portsmouth. Sessions over the six-week period will be held on Tuesdays from March 5th until April 9th. Each session will be held from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm. Those participating should attend all six sessions.

Healthy U is open to anyone age 60 or older at no cost. Participants in Healthy U can represent individuals with any of the conditions mentioned previously, be a caregiver of someone with these conditions, or be someone who simply wants to learn more about healthy living.

Pre-registration for Healthy U is required by calling Hannah Hollingshead with the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 22247, or Carla Cox at extension 22284. Class size is limited, so those who are interested should call soon. Deadline to register is February 26th.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and

independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.