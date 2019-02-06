Three found dead in Chillicothe

Chillicothe-Authorities say no arrests have been made in the triple homicide in Ross County this week.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender reported Monday his office was dispatched to the 4500 block of Vigo Road at approximately 4:00 p.m, where deputies found a male and female that had been violently assaulted. Both victims were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center and then to Grant Medical Center. Both had life-threatening injuries.

While working on the scene deputies were alerted to another scene on Bowman Road. Deputies arrived and discovered a male and female deceased inside their home of apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time the crimes appear to be connected, according to reports.

Investigators from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, and Ohio B.C.I.&I continued working throughout the night.

A later press release states: Lavender reports that the investigation into the incidents that occurred yesterday in the Londonderry area is ongoing.

Further details that are being released is that three people have now died as a result of their injuries. They are 46 year old Leann Potts, 63-year-old Thomas Littler, and 50-year-old Rick Adams. All three victims suffered gunshot wounds as well as other injuries. The three victims are in the care and custody of the Ross County Coroner’s Office, according to the report. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. A fourth victim remains hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office contacted Attorney General Dave Yost and requested assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Lavender received the following response. “Our job is to support local law enforcement and help achieve justice – and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Investigators continue working around the clock, according to the release from the sheriff’s office. Investigators have executed multiple search warrants and conducted multiple interviews. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

No further details are being released at this time.

A fourth victim remains hospitalized.