11th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner set

The Counseling Center, Inc. is proud to announce The 11th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction will be Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the SOMC Friend’s Community Center, with all proceeds to benefit The Counseling Center’s prevention program and the Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a 9-week summer day camp that is free to children age 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who graciously teach classes, mentor and support over 120 kids each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

The Celebrity Chef Dinner always promises a fun time, and this year, marking the 30th anniversary year of the Summer Outreach Club will honor the decade it all started. Come walk the technicolored hall and enjoy a throwback evening as I love the 80s! will be the theme for the evening. The buffet-style dinner will feature a delicious menu lifted straight from the 1980s featuring: Chicken Pot Pie, Pesto Potatoes, Corn, and Green Beans pulled straight from Momma’s Kitchen. There will also be an 80s themed Italian line with Lasagna, Cucumber Salad, Tri-Color Pasta, and Garlic Rolls. Our time-warped desserts featured by 83 Sweets are sure to please and will top off the evening’s meal.

The main attractions of the evening are the Celebrity Chefs who are alumni of the Summer Outreach Club. Our Celebrity Chefs will be offering a sample of their themed appetizers they will be making for our guests to enjoy. This year, we are pleased to bring past alumni, employees, and community partners as our chef teams. We are so excited to announce our 2019 Celebrity Chefs:

Bethany Grant and Latosha Malone, Bethany is a Speech Therapist and Latosha is employed at The Counseling Center; Andrew and D.J. Carter, Andrew is a co-founder of Watch Me Grow and D.J. works for the CAO in the Weatherization Department; Victoria Book, Victoria is a past employee of the Summer Outreach Club and currently works at Portsmouth Elementary School; Kate Sowards and Judy Doll, Kate works for the Scioto County Soil & Water Conservation District, Judy worked for 13 years with Summer Outreach; Belinda and Joe Green, Belinda is an Independent Paparazzi Consultant and Joe works in Operations at SunCoke Energy; Yolanda Quisaco, Yolanda works for Portsmouth West Elementary and Head Start; Ray Robinson and

Bianca Hamrick, Ray runs DJ Borrow and Bianca is an Office Manager for a chiropractic practice in Columbus; and Larika and Lynda McGinnis, Larika is a Nurse Practitioner at Adena Health and Lynda is an Aide at Portsmouth Elementary.

A fun, returning element to this year’s event will be the People’s Choice Award. Each Celebrity Chef team will be vying for the coveted golden fork award, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chef team for one dollar per vote, and the team with the most votes will take home the gold.

The silent and live auctions are always a crowd favorite with many exciting trips, packages, gift baskets, and unique items for all likes and interests. Whether you enjoy sporting events or a relaxing get-away, there’s sure to be something you’ll love. Joining us for the evening’s entertainment will be Rockin’ Reggie Robinson dj-ing your 80’s favorites.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction for individuals or businesses and groups. For more information on becoming a table or food sponsor contact Katie Trapp at (740) 351-2708 or by email at ktrapp@thecounselingcenter.org

Tickets are on sale now for $50.00 each, which includes admission, dinner and live entertainment, with all proceeds benefitting the Summer Outreach Club Program. Alternatively, there will be 100 to-go meals available, at $15 per meal, for those interested in supporting the event but may not be free for the entire evening. Tickets for the event and to-go meals can be purchased by contacting Katie at the phone number or email address listed above.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_CCD-2019-Stacked-Logo-01.jpg Last year’s celebrity chef contestents https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_CHEFDINNER2.jpg Last year’s celebrity chef contestents