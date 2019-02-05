Grand jury indicts 47

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman,announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on Jan. 25 and returned 19 Public Indictments and 8 Secret Indictments, and again on Feb. 1 with 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Jonhhie L. Craft, 32, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Phyllis M. Niner, 43, Wheelersburg: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tracey Gill-Morris, 44, Portsmouth: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Cook, IV, 30, Portsmouth: two counts of receiving stolen property, endangering children, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools.

Jessica Marie Swords, 31, West Portsmouth: two counts of receiving stolen property, endangering children, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools.

Barry L. Neff, 52, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Christopher Eric Keifer, 38, Columbus: petty theft, passing bad checks, two counts of forgery, forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged identification cards.

James A. Harding, 27, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Robert F. Holbert, II, 43, Sciotoville: falsification, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Clyde Christopher Ash, 48, Portsmouth: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs,

possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Wayne Bertram, 32, Portsmouth: obstructing official business.

Shannon C. Johnston, 40, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tara Holbrook, 19, Portsmouth: petty theft, three counts of theft, tampering with evidence.

Estelle C. Mayfield, Jr., 56, Portsmouth: theft.

Daniel A. Groves, 40, Otway: grand theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.

Phillip J. Thomson, 37, unknown address:: obstructing justice.

Richard David Fowler, 36, Sciotoville: two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of importuning.

Nathan S. McGoron, 44, West Portsmouth: inducing panic, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Jim E. Smith, 41, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Attaya M. Green, 25, Charleston, W. Va.: two counts of conspiracy, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Mariah N. Brown, 24, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Paul Andrus, 35, McDermott: aggravated possession of drugs.

Estelle Mayfeild, 56, Portsmouth: theft.

Mark Lee Devore, 32, Lucasville: three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft.

Kaylee A. Maynard, 24, Minford: possession of heroin.

Robert E. Castle, 42, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mitchell R. Coleman, 30, Kenton: inducing panic, possession of drugs.

Philip Eugene Guido, Jr., 29, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, escape, possession of marijuana.

Jerry Robert Hayes, 34, Lucasville: 25 counts of falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license.

Jake Edward Buckler, 25, Portsmouth: eight counts of falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license.

Derreck A. Knight, 32, South Webster: theft from a person in a protected class.

Daniel Dever, 34, West Portsmouth: theft.

Jason A. Roe, 36, Portsmouth: two counts of trafficking in marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana.

Devin D. Kritzwiser, 26, Sciotoville: domestic violence.

Guston T. Selvage, Lucasville property.

Earl Richard Evans, III, 39, Portsmouth: theft, receiving stolen property.

James David Burchett, Jr., 41, West Union: theft, receiving stolen property.

Wendy C. Boxx, 41, Sciotoville: theft, receiving stolen property.

Charles Dustin Ozeta, 41, Lynx: theft, receiving stolen property.

Larry W. Stapleton, 50,Franklin Furnace: theft, receiving stolen property.

Kayla Williams, 24, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Pyles, 33, Portsmouth: domestic violence, obstructing official business, attempted felonious assault.

Brenton Reed, 18, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Richard Lutz, 43, Franklin Furnace: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason S. Frye, 37, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Carl Michael Cook, 34, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.