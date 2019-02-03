New Boston Pat Catan’s to close

Pat Catan’s, a retail chain craft store, announced earlier this week that it would be closing all of it’s locations in Ohio and surrounding areas.

“After a comprehensive review, we have decided to close all of the Pat Catan’s retail stores. We expect to rebrand and reopen up to 12 stores as new Michael’s stores in fiscal 2019, and we will continue to maintain a support center and distribution center in Strongsville, Ohio to support our growing wholesale business. We believe these changes will provide more value for customers and shareholders by enabling us to leverage a more consistent merchandise assortment and eliminate duplicative retail operating expenses,” stated Pat Catan’s CEO & Chairman Chuck Rubin. “This was not an easy decision, and I am grateful for the contributions of our Pat Catan’s team members. As we work through the closing process, we intend to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all team members.”

With the New Boston Pat Catan’s location opening just a few short years ago in 2016, the loss of a steady retail location is a tough loss for the village.

“We are obviously saddened by the announcement of the closing of the New Boston Pat Catan’s floral and craft store,” said New Boston Mayor Junior Williams. “This was a corporate decision to close all 36 stores throughout Ohio and surrounding states made from far away and does not reflect the efforts of the New Boston Pat Catan’s management team and employees. Nor does this exhibit the purchasing power and strength our local economy throughout Scioto County and Southern Ohio. As many as a dozen Pat Catan’s stores will be reopened as Michael’s and it is our hope that the New Boston location is chosen for rebranding. The New Boston location is one of the largest stores in the Pat Catan’s Fleet and sales have steadily increased since their opening three years ago. I have personally met the management and some employees to offer my support and optimistic view. The Village of New Boston is prepared to assist and aide in anyway we can to retain our local store and employees.”

Until the announcement is made regarding which locations will be chosen for rebranding, the Village of New Boston will remain hopeful.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

