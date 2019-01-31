Crews respond to gas leak

Portsmouth-Columbia Gas crews are responding to an incident in the Coles Blvd area of Portsmouth where they are working to repair a gas line leak.

Crews will be attempting to isolate and repair a leak near the Coles Terrace Apartments at 1245 Coles Blvd where a fire spread to two adjacent apartments Thursday afternoon.

Columbia Gas Crews are attempting to isolate the leak to just the apartment complex without a loss of gas service to customers in the north end of Portsmouth in the Coles Blvd vicinity. Columbia Gas has advised that if pilot lights are out in homes and businesses that they will need to contact Columbia Gas to have a representative inspect the service line before relighting.

Presently Portsmouth officials have closed a section of Coles Blvd between Sunrise Ave. and Cedar St. for Columbia Gas crews to attempt to isolate and repair the leak. Motorists are asked to avoid the Coles Blvd area at this time and take an alternative route around the gas work.