Land Transfers

Richard F. Kruse to Wilmington Savings Fund, 2287 Whie Gravel McDaniel Rd., Minford, $47,000.

James G. & Sharon A. Sutterfield to John A. Davis, 1544 6th St., Portsmouth, $37,000.

Jason M. Ellis to David & Tiffany Holsinger, 315 Roney Rd., Otway, $121,000.

Wallace & Debra Spriggs to Justin Cornell 16602 St. Rt. 73, McDermott, $106,000.

Candi McClintic and Mark McClintic to Kendra Toppins and Jacob Toppins, 11205 St., $120,000.

The Beaver Excavating Company to Douglas S. Scott & Paul Crabtree, 11884 SR 139, Minford, $98,188.

JoEllen Schaefer-Mays, Joseph Schaefer, and John Schaefer to Seth DeAtley, 2342 Summit St., Portsmouth, $92,625.00

Daryl Fraley & Beth Fraley to Joseph & Leslie Haaf, 2821 Cedar St., Portsmouth, $54,000.

Tammy Knight to Thomas Montovan, 712 Fairview Ave., Wheelersburg, $27,000.

Maurice & Carmelita Williams to The Board of education of the Green Local School District, 4083 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnance, $157,000.

Estate of Carol Reiter to Jeffrey Bach, 8523 Grant St., Wheelersburg, $61,200.

Hugh & Rosemanry Burden, to Stephen Summers, 8120 Mabert Rd., 2228 High St., Portsmouth ,$79,000.

McGraw Real Estate to Eric Pierce, 1912 Valley St., Portsmouth, $16,750.

Michelle Lewis to Whitney Stapleton, 5918 Glenn St., Sciotoville, $94,000.

Kimberly & Rodney Millhuff to Judoth Nolfi, 104 Sin Valley Court, Unit 2, Wheelersburg, $140,000.

Brett J. Davis & Brandilyn Davis to Robert & Amber McDonald, 2611 Grandview Ave., Portsmouth, $125,000.

Jennifer Cowling to Mitchell & Linda Seliff, 7416 Ohio River Rd., Portsmouth, $68,000.

Cook St. Enterprises, LLC to Andrew & Haley French, 440 Cook St., Wheelersburg, $88,000.

Timothy McGraw to David Prater, 1025 Center Street, Wheelerburg, $65,000.

Mary Hall to Vickie Hall, 913 Longview Ave., West Portsmouth, $35,415.

Nathan & Laura Napier to RMBS REO Holdings LLC, 1011 Bond Rd., Minford, $130,000.

James & Heidi Evans, to Brian Ekmark and Angela Jenkins, 116 Houston Hollow Candy Run, Lucasville, $178,200.

David & Dawn Scheessele to Ryan & Nicole Souders, 275 Willow Bend Way, Wheelersburg, $325,000.

Patricia Hines to Michael Musser, Neff Bratton, South Webster, $73,000

Tammy Scowden to Joey & Jessica Cooper, 1315 6th St., Wheelersburg, $155,000.

Thomas & Mary Wilson to Dylan McKinley, 181 Crain Rd., West Portsmouth, $61,000.