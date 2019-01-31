Northwest High School 2019 Basketball Homecoming

Northwest High School celebrated their 2019 Basketball Homecoming on January 11. This year’s theme was “A Night in Wonderland.”

The 2019 Basketball Homecoming Queen is Miss Miranda Sandlin. Sandlin is the daughter of Mildred and Phil Sandlin of McDermott. She was escorted by Senior Basketball players Chase McClay, son of Sarah and David McClay of Lucasville and Brandon Hobbs, son of Angie and Jodie Hobbs of Otway.

The Senior Attendant is Skylar Patty, daughter of Jeanie Taylor of Portsmouth and Scott Patty of Otway. She was escorted by Senior Basketball player Ashton Hall, son of Gail Dettwiller of Otway and Damon Hall of West Portsmouth.

The Junior Attendant is Kylie Sparks, daughter of Tricia and Eric Burchett of McDermott and the late Steve Sparks. Her escort for the evening was Timmy Emmons, son of Marianne and Tim Emmons of Lucasville.

The Junior Vocational Attendant is Emily Nagel, daughter of Charity and Tim Nagel of McDermott. Emily’s escort was Senior Basketball player Evan Throckmorton, son of Molly and Lonnie Throckmorton of Rarden.

Haidyn Wamsley is the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Wamsley of Otway. She was escorted by Landen Smith, son of Sarah Smith of Otway and Darren Dillow of Bluecreek.

Representing the Freshman class is Katie Galloway, daughter of Rebecca Blevins and James Galloway of Stout. Billy Crabtree, son of Tara and Bill Crabtree of McDermott, was her escort.

Flower girls for the evening were the Queen’s nieces, Sydnee and Stevee Sandlin, daughters of Shelee and Ryan Sandlin of McDermott. The Crown Bearer was Cutler Lightle Brown, son of Trinity and Austin Jenkins of Lucasville and Aaron Lightle of Piketon. They were escorted by Hannah Beck.