Evangelist Portia Williams, of Pleasant Baptist Church endeavored to search out the homeless within the local area on Wednesday. “Our church has actually scheduled an outreach event for February 7th, where we will be going out into to the community and giving out coats, hats, and food,” Williams said. “When the weather forecasts started speaking of this polar vortex, and it actually happened, we wanted to meet some of the immediate needs in our community.”

Williams said she came across a mother and daughter digging in a dumpster.

“It is heartbreaking the things that you see right here in Portsmouth, “ Williams said. I stopped a mother and her daughter digging in a dumpster looking for something to eat. we were able to give them some bagged lunches, blankets, hats, and gloves. It is extremely humbling. I pray this weather warms up fast. For it is the homeless who suffer the most.”