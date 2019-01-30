Asst. manager charged with theft

The Portsmouth Police Department announced that an investigation has been completed and the Scioto County Grand Jury has indicted Megan R. Horner, of 1677 Bloom Furnace Road South Webster, for actions related to her employment as the assistant branch manager at U.S. Bank in Portsmouth.

During Horner’s employment as assistant branch manager, the investigation discovered that she used her position to steal funds from unsuspecting bank customers.

Horner was employed by U.S. Bank from March of 2018 until December of 2018. During those time periods, Horner allegedly was specifically targeting the elderly customers of the bank for the thefts. The investigation has uncovered three known victims at this time. The police department encourages everyone to be vigilant checking their banking statements.

Horner was indicted by the Scioto County Grand Jury for the below listed charges: Four counts of theft from a person in a protected class a felony of the 4th degree; Four counts of forgery a felony of the 4th degree.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Det. Lt. Michael Hamilton at 740-354-1600