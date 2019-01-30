Portsmouth man arrested for breaking and entering

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his 911 center received a call on Tuesday at 10:42 pm from the owner of Ace hardware located at 11730 Gallia Pike Wheelersburg stating that someone had just entered the store and was breaking into the office.

Captain John W. Murphy stated the Porter Township community policing deputy responded and observed a male subject inside the store looking out, while the owner and deputy was attempting to unlock the door to enter the male subject fled on foot using another door. Once inside the store they observed that the office door had been entered by force and money was missing from the store.

Murphy stated that a detective was sent to this location for a further investigation. The suspect was detained outside the store for questioning which resulted in the stolen money being recovered from an old mattress hidden behind a dumpster located next to the store. During this investigation the detective was able to determine that the same suspect had also broken into the Ace Hardware in Portsmouth just a few days prior to this incident which will result in additional charges being filed.

Arrested was James Davis age 53 of Sterling Ave. Portsmouth. Davis has been charged with one count of breaking & entering a felony of the 5th degree and theft, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Davis is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $ 3,500.00 bond and was to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Murphy stated the quick arrest was the direct result of the quick response of the Porter Township Deputy Luke Jenkins along with Deputy Logan Shuff, Detective Jodi Conkel and the owners who assisted in this investigation.

Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Det. Conkel @ 740-351-1091

