Commissioners recieve EMHA invoice for $12,968

Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday in the Scioto County Courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting.

One resolution, which was adopted by commissioners, called to employ legal counsel (David Ripenhoff). According to Commissioners, counsel is needed to handle a lawsuit pertaining to a VSRR complaint from an employee of the Scioto County Board of DD, where they claim the county failed to meet safety requirements.

An MOU was accepted by commissioners regarding the City of Portsmouth and the Rigrish Camp Bennet Sewer District and Rosemount Sewer District, where the county stated they would pay a percent of the costs and 3% increase per year to prevent any future contract issues.

Commissioners received the December 201 Electronic Monitoring House Arrest invoice for 51 defendants for a total of 914 days. Of that cost, $285 was paid by defendants leaving the county with a balance of $12,968.

Additionally, commissioners accepted notification of Rosie Picklesimer from the Southern Ohio Port Authority Board, and approved the transfer of a vehicle from the Scioto County Sheriff to Scioto County Juvenile Court. According to commissioners, the vehicle in question is a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria with 103,000 miles.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932