Courthouse on two hour delay

Due to dangerously cold wind chills in the overnight hours the next two days, Scioto County Commissioners have coordinated with department heads at the Scioto County Courthouse and have chosen to delay opening of the Courthouse by two hours Wednesday and Thursday.

The Courthouse will open at 10:00 AM both Wednesday and Thursday. This will permit extra time for employees to safely

travel to work during daylight hours and allow for any measures that might be necessary for frozen vehicles. Employees are urged to dress warmly and use caution in the extreme cold and contact their supervisors if they are having issues getting into work in the bitter cold.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind chill Advisory for Scioto County through Thursday. Some of

the coldest air in years is arriving from the north pole.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Wind Chills as low as 25 below 0 are expected during the period with the coldest temperatures expected on Wednesday.

Limited exposure outside is being recommended. Two Warming Stations will be opening tonight through Friday morning to provide shelter to anyone who needs a warm place to get inside out of the extreme cold. The Portsmouth Salvation Army will be opening up a Warming Station tonight from 8 PM to 8 AM at their 1001 Ninth Street Portsmouth Facility. Salvation Army will be open 8 PM – 8 AM tonight, Wednesday night and Thursday night.

All Saints Episcopal Church will open up a Warming Station Wednesday and Thursday

from 9 AM to 7 PM at their 610 4th Street Portsmouth location. All Saints will be open 9 AM – 7 PM Wednesday and Thursday during the day.

Access Scioto County will take folks who do not have transportation available from Salvation Army over to the

All Saints Church Warming Station on Wednesday and Thursday mornings for daytime shelter there.

Scioto County Emergency Management Agency greatly appreciates the partnership of Salvation Army, All Saints Church, The Ohio River Valley Chapter of American Red Cross and Access Scioto County for their help with these Warming Stations during this period of dangerously cold conditions. All are welcome at the locations to get inside out of the extreme cold.