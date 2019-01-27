Council requests two items to be passed as emergency

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Six items heard previously will be up for a third and final reading, and three new items will be heard for a first reading.

An ordinance authorizing payment of $250.00 for 2019 to the employees of AFSCME Local 1039 and Local 1039C for a certain stipend when the city implemented health insurance plans that included certain deductibles in order that these employees receive the same benefits as other city employees enrolled in the city’s health insurance plan; an ordinance authorizing the City Manager Sam Sutherland to renew the lease of Shawnee Boating Club, Inc. to allow for three (3) years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be renewable every three (3) years at a cost of $100.00 per annum; an ordinance authorizing the Sutherland to renew the lease of the Anchor Pad Boat Club to allow for three (3) years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be renewable every three (3) years at a cost of $100.00 per annum; An ordinance authorizing the Sutherland to renew the lease of Sciotoville Boat Club, Inc. to allow for three (3) years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be renewable every three (3) years at a cost of $100.00 per annum; an ordinance authorizing amending certain sections of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth to substitute the words city manager for the word mayor, and an ordinance to appoint Sam Sutherland to the position of City Manager of the City of Portsmouth are the items to receive a third reading.

Two ordinances, one authorizing the appropriation of $48,000.00 from Street Construction Maintenance and Repair Line for payment to Reiser Construction to repair a severe road slip in the area of Timlin Hill Road and an ordinance authorizing theSutherland to grant an easement to Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority (PMHA) to use a section of property for ingress and egress between Thomas Avenue and Parcel No. 33-2681.000 as shown on the Scioto County GIS Map subject to grant approval for the project subject of the January 18, city planning commission hearing, are requested to be passed on emergency status.

A final item on the agenda, a resolution requesting the advance payment of all taxes now standing to the account of the city from the Scioto County, Treasurer’s office, and any and all other monies due the city included in the certificate of estimated resources as issued and approved by county budget commission, and to be credited to the respective funds by the warrants received from the Scioto County Auditor, will also be heard for a first reading.

Comments and statements from citizens present in council chambers will be welcomed at their respective times for items both on and off the agenda, per usual.

By Ivy Potter

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101

