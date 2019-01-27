Red Kettle Campaign reaches goal

Portsmouth-The Salvation Army Reached ($87,638) Goal for 2018 Red Kettle Campaign. These are funds raised to provide for critical community programs throughout the year.

The Salvation Army of Scioto County has announced that its Red Kettle Campaign, annual Red Kettle seasonal campaign, which ran from November 16 to December 24, reached its goal of raising $96,740 dollars for neighbors in need.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity displayed by individuals, families and organizations in our community,” says Captain Dan Simco. “These donations will help fund our programs throughout the year. On behalf of everyone here at The Salvation Army of Scioto County, I extend a warm ‘thank you’ for your support during this Red Kettle season.”

Operating locally for over 100 years, The Salvation Army has relied upon its iconic kettle campaign since the 1890s. Donations to the kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs throughout the year. In Scioto County, The Salvation Army provides an array of social services, including Emergency Assistance, Warming Shelter, Tuesday After-School Program, Emergency Disaster Services, Micro Pantry Food box and Christmas Assistance.

For more information about The Salvation Army of Scioto County and the Red Kettle Campaign, visit their Facebook page at Salvation Army Portsmouth Corps

Red Kettle Campaign https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_red-Kettle.jpg Red Kettle Campaign