Patriot EMS opens Portsmouth office

When an emergency situation arises, the most important thing for a family is to get their loved one the treatment they need as soon as possible.

Patriot Emergency Medical Services has been in Ironton for the past 16 years. Chief Operations Officer Krista Blankenship said she saw the need for additional services in Scioto County and has opened an office in Portsmouth at 1520 12th St., Portsmouth.

Blankenship said when calling 911, an individual can request who they want to respond. She said she always has a unit available, even if she needs to pull one from one of her other locations. In addition to Ironton, she said they have offices in Ashland and South Shore Ky., and are now over 100 employees strong.

Patriot in Portsmouth is strictly an emergency station, according to Blankenship. She said she does not want her units and medics to be tied up with medical transports to doctor appointments. In the future, she noted she may have units specifically for those needs. “This station will always be for emergency needs,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship has been deployed to national disasters several times, including last year to the east coast following a hurricane. She said when the need is there, she is always ready to go.

Patriot is a family business. In addition to Blankenship, her sister also is a partner in the business and a medic as well. They also have a brother who is an EMT. The compassion and desire to help others in need started when they were just children. Their father was killed in a gas explosion at Ashland Oil when Krista was only 11 years old. She said ever since then, she has wanted to help others when they are in need.

Patriot offers transport to Southern Ohio Medical Center, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, Kings Daughters Medical Center, Veterans Medical Center, as well other regional hospitals. Every ambulance is staffed with a certified paramedic, according to Blankenship.

She noted her staff is highly trained and experienced and ready to help when the need arises. And they offer EMT classes as well for those who might be interested in becoming a medic.

“It comes down to knowledge and experience,” Blankenship said. “When we go on a call, we have that knowledge and experience.”

Patriot EMS now has an office in Portsmouth. Krista Blankenship and Robert Wilson pictured at the 1520 12th Street location. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_Patriot.jpg Patriot EMS now has an office in Portsmouth. Krista Blankenship and Robert Wilson pictured at the 1520 12th Street location.