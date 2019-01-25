Scared Santa winners announced

The winners of the Daily Times Scared Santa contest held online at portsmouth-dailytimes.com have been announced.

A photo submitted by Heather Coleman, with her children on Santa’s lap won the first place prize of $100. The photo shows two older children watching as their two younger brothers are screaming at the sight of the bearded old guy from the North Pole.

Coleman said her family was at a family Christmas party when Santa made his grand appearance. “And well the two boys didn’t like it,” she said. “Our older boys were just looking at them laughing.”

The second place prize of $50 was awarded to Angela Ruggles, who submitted a photo of her grandson at the Dry Run Church of Christ. She said this was the second time her grandson met Santa, saying the first time was even “more dramatic” then this occasion. “I told Santa ‘be prepare,” she said. “He definitely doesn’t like Santa.”