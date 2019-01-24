Guilty verdict gets life for two

Sentencing for Brian Powers and Sheri Trout, defendants charged with the rape of a 4 year old child, took place on Thursday just under two weeks after the guilty verdicts were delivered.

Powers, known as ‘Pappy Brian’ to the victim, was found guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping, child endangerment, intimidation of a witness, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, was sentenced to life without parole for the charge of rape, with 7 years being served consecutively for the additional charges.

Trout, the victim’s grandmother, was sentenced to 18 years to life for charges of rape, with three years being served consecutively for child endangerment.

Prior to sentencing the victim’s step-mother read an emotional letter from the victims family detailing the trauma the sexual abuse has caused the young victim. She stated since the abuse occurred the once joyous child had become withdrawn and fearful and stated, “Brian Powers and Sheri Trout stole the peace, joy, trust and safety she once had.”

After the sentencing was delivered, parents of the victim stated they felt justice had been served, and said that they could now move forward as a family.

“I think justice has definitely been served,” said the victim’s step mother Michelle Carver. “We owe it all to them [prosecution]. We love Julie.”

“They did a good job,” stated the victim’s father, Brian Carver.

In addition to their sentences both defendants must spend the remainder of their lives as registered sex offenders.

