2019 Wheelersburg High School Homecoming

Basketball homecoming at Wheelersburg High School will take place Saturday between the JV and Varsity games when the Pirates host the South Point Pointers. The theme of homecoming will be “You and I”.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Abbie Kallner. She is the daughter of Jodi and Aaron Kallner. Abbie will be escorted by Senior basketball captains Tanner Holden, son of Tammy and Rodney Holden; Connor Mullins, son of Lindsay and Jason Mullins; and Trent Salyers, son of Chasity and Dusty Salyers.

Maty McFarland is the Senior attendant. She is the daughter of Lynn and Matthew McFarland. Maty will be escorted by Dustin Darnell, son of Becki and Neil Darnell.

The Junior attendant is Addison Collins. She is the daughter of Rachelle and Jon Collins. Addison will be escorted by Corey Maxie, son of Heather and Jeremy Maxie.

Ellie Kallner is the Sophomore attendant. She is the daughter of Jodi and Aaron Kallner. Ellie will be escorted by Carter McCorkle, son of Jamie McCorkle and Matt McCorkle.

The Freshman attendant is Isabella Hamilton. She is the daughter of Dana and Chris Hamilton. Isabella will be escorted by Aaron Masters, son of Amanda and Eric Madden.

The Varsity and JV cheerleaders will sponsor a dance following the game to honor the queen and her court.