Seats on city and village council up for grabs

Several Council seats within both the Village of New Boston and the City of Portsmouth are up for grabs this year.

In the City of Portsmouth positions of Solicitor (John Haas), Auditor (Trent Williams), and 2nd Ward (Jo Ann Aeh), 4th Ward (Jerrold Albrecht), and 6th Ward (Thomas Lowe) council seats are up for election for a four year term. Council members are vested with legislative powers of the city, with one member from each of the six wards making up city council.

Solicitor duties include providing legal advice, representing the city and city officials before the courts of the State of Ohio, and maintaining the responsibility of prosecuting all cases in Portsmouth Municipal Court. In addition, this office acts as legal advisor to the Portsmouth City School Board, handles all Portsmouth Civil Service matters and attends meetings on an as needed basis.

The City Auditor serves as Chief Fiscal Office and performs the duties of the city treasurer, having charge of the administration of the financial affairs of the city, including keeping and supervising all accounts,revenue recording, expenditure tracking, financial reporting and control, custody and disbursements of city funds, while serving as paymaster for nearly 300 city employees and officials.

In the Village of New Boston, the council seats currently occupied by Dan Fetty, Ralph Imes, Don Raike, and Jon Mills are up from their four year terms.

According to the Scioto County Board of Elections, petitions for those available seats must be filed by February 6th at 4 p.m., 90 days before the primary election. For the City of Portsmouth, council elected or appointed from a ward must have resided in that ward no less than six months and must have been a resident of the city for at least three years immediately preceding his/her election, and for the Village of New Boston elected officials must reside within the city for one year, be a registered voter, and over the age of 18.

Petitions pending, the primary election will take place on May 7th.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932