Gas prices decrease as cold weather curtails demand

On the week, states in the Great Lakes and Central region saw prices drop a penny, hold steady or increase. Six states have more expensive gas price averages to start the work week, including Ohio (+1 cent).

With a 3-million-barrel build, regional gasoline stocks sit at 60 million barrels. This is a level not seen in 10 months, and is uncharacteristically high for this time of the year. With major winter weather pounding much of the region over the weekend and fewer motorists on the road, gasoline demand has the potential to drop, in turn increasing stocks in the next Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.068

Average price during the week of January 14, 2019 $2.105

Average price during the week of January 22, 2018 $2.399

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.139 Athens

$1.976 Chillicothe

$1.986 Columbiana

$2.007 East Liverpool

$2.190 Gallipolis

$1.960 Hillsboro

$2.206 Ironton

$2.072 Jackson

$1.921 Logan

$2.110 Marietta

$2.139 Portsmouth

$2.109 Steubenville

$2.055 Washington Court House

$2.076 Waverly

On the National Front

The national gas price average held flat on the week at $2.25, just three cents away from the lowest U.S. average since December 2016. However, as crude oil prices continue to climb, it does not look like pump prices will drop much lower than we’ve seen so far this year.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased $1.73 to settle at $53.80. Oil prices saw their third consecutive week of increases after the market responded positively to news that the U.S. and China are making progress in resolving their trade dispute. Crude oil has increased by $5/barrel since the beginning of the year, but over-supply of crude in the market and low demand have helped to keep the national average relatively stable. Oil will be a dominant factor towards determining if motorists will see slightly cheaper or more expensive pump prices in coming weeks.

On the week, state gas price averages fluctuated with a handful of southern and mid-western states seeing gas prices increase, though most states saw averages decrease or hold flat. Today’s national gas price average is nine cents cheaper than a month ago and 29 cents less expensive than a year ago.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

