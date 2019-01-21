Searching for past River Days Queens

It seems like just yesterday that Ali Smith from Clay was crowned Miss River Days 2018, but it is time to begin the process of selecting each school’s candidate and then the girls can begin the many things they do as River Days representatives for their home school. With this in mind, Lori Lowe Pageant Chairperson, meets with all involved to prepare them for what being a candidate for Miss River Days expects from each girl.

Lowe said with the Miss Portsmouth pageant behind them, the Miss River Days Pageant Committee is preparing for the 2019 Miss River Days Pageant. The group will hold an informational meeting Wednesday at 5:15 pm., in the Flohr Lecture Hall on the campus of Shawnee State University. The committee will make a brief presentation to parents and potential contestants of the expectations and responsibilities for those chosen to represent their schools and their communities, and will then be available for questions. Any girl interested in representing her school in this year’s pageant is encouraged to attend. For more information contact the committee via email @ missriverdays@gmail.com.

In addition, the committee is planning a Miss River Days reunion, and are currently seeking contact information for the ladies who have represented each of their schools for the last fifty-five years. The event will be held in the SSU ballroom on May 25. Past contestants are encouraged to find the Miss River Days Contestants 1964-2018 on Facebook, or by emailing missriverdays@gmail.com with their contact information. When asked why the committee is hosting the reunion, Lowe, indicated these contestants belong to a sisterhood and have a number of memories to share. “We have never had the opportunity to have all of these ladies collectively in the same venue, and we are very excited to listen to their experiences and stories,” Lowe said. “We are in hopes to have as many as possible of the past six hundred fifty plus contestants who have represented their schools and our festival.”

Any of the former River Days Queens out there, contact the River Days Committee.

Rhonda Rose, South Webster, Miss River Days 1971, when there were still boat races https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_Rhonda-Rose.jpg Rhonda Rose, South Webster, Miss River Days 1971, when there were still boat races

New Candidates for Miss River Days 2019 to meet

