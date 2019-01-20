Winter weather hits area

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for travel just before 3:00 AM Sunday morning due to snow and ice covered roadways.

Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun was reporting at 7:00 AM Sunday that his crews had completed snow patrols and they would be making a second round on the patrols with treatments later Sundaymorning.

Most roads he said remained snow covered with melting snow Sunday morning. West and Northern parts of the county appeared to have more snow he said than on the eastern and southeastern side of the county. LeBrun said primary routes including US 23 and 52 were still snow covered as wellas of 8:00 AM Sunday. LeBrun said it was going to be challenging

to get everything to melt off with the forecasted temperatures. two to three inches of snow fell on a glazing of sleet and freezing rain overnight posing very slippery conditions for walking and driving Sunday.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Winter Weather Advisory as accumulating snow has now moved off with flurries remaining Sunday morning. A Special Weather Statement was issued concerning dangerous windchill temperatures for anyone who ventures outside for long with the real feel temperatures below zero due to temperatures in the single digits and teens for the period and gusty winds which can blow around snow covering rural roadways.

The sheriff warned residents to exercise caution if you must be out and about and dress warmly and if you don’t have to venture out it might have been a good day to stay inside!

