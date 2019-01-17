Commissioners support LSSWMD efforts

The Scioto County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday morning in the Scioto County Courthouse.

On the agenda were items such as resolutions, those renewing the agreements between commissioners and the City of Portsmouth, and commissioners and the Village of New Boston for indigent defense representation, which were both adopted by commissioners.

A resolution to lend $200,000 to the Land Reutilization Corporation Contribution was also adopted, in order for the corporation to continue regular operations, and will be paid back before the end of the calendar year.

Director of Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District Dan Palmer was present at the meeting and talked of efforts being made currently in Lawrence and Scioto counties to reduce litter, and an on-going clean-up being conducted in Lawrence County with help from the Ohio EPA.

One project being implemented in the cities of Portsmouth and Ironton, is the installation of cigarette butt deposit boxes near high traffic areas. According to Palmer, 22 of these boxes will be installed in both cities. Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland has volunteered to collect the waste deposited from these locations for the City of Portsmouth.

The boxes, according to Palmer, were made available through Keep America Beautiful and the Phillip Morris Company and will be placed primarily along Market and Second Streets.

Palmer stated that the clean-up in Lawrence county, in it’s second week of a five week clean up project, has resulted in thousands of tires and discarded needles being retrieved, and that a coalition is being formed in Lawrence County to combat the dumping problem. Palmer stated that he feels people need to be held responsible for their actions and be an example that these behaviors will not be tolerated. Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis agreed with Palmer that illegal dumping and littering is a huge problem and leaves a negative impression on businesses and corporations looking to locate to the area.

“What I see in Scioto County is a lot of people using our public roads as a dumping ground. They have created their own dumps on the sides of hills, ridges, valleys and everything else. It makes me angry when I see that,” said Davis. “The Sciotoville exit is just terrible. The only thing I can really liken it to is a third world country. I’ve been there. Where they just throw trash into the streets. I’d liken it to Haiti. That’s some of the respect we’re getting from some of our citizens and it’s atrocious. Our streets are not the public dumping grounds, and unfortunately people are too lazy to hold on to their trash until they get to their house. People like that have no self-respect and they need to reevaluate their priorities in their life. We are spending a lot of money, and the citizens of our county, to pay these parcel fees.”

Davis called for citizens to own up to their actions and change the behaviors negatively impacting the county.

“The solution is this; People taking personal responsibility and stop trashing up our county.”

Commissioner Mike Crabtree commended Palmer and his team for the positive work they do for both counties and said that hopefully in time these behaviors can be altered.

“It’s been a problem for years and it’s going to take a long time to change human nature, you’re always going to have someone throwing something,” Crabtree said. “The Waste Management District sets a great example with what you do everyday. Hopefully in time we can make Scioto County a much better place, at least a less trashy place.”

Palmer https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_Palmer33_ne201911713612420.jpg Palmer

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932