SNAP benefits released for February

Due to the partial Federal Government shutdown, February SNAP benefits were issued early.

SNAP benefits, also known as Food Assistance or Food Stamps, were issued January 16, to SNAP EBT cards. This means you may have two months’ worth of food benefits on your account this month. No SNAP benefits will be added in February. The early food benefits issued January 16th are for February’s food. We encourage our SNAP-participating customers to plan your purchases carefully so that you have SNAP benefits available to meet your food need in February.

To reduce the chance of a delay in SNAP benefits, individuals who are newly applying for SNAP, or are completing re-certification applications, are highly encouraged to provide any outstanding documentation to their County Department of Job & Family Services, as soon as possible. At this time the Federal government has confirmed applications and Recertifications will be processed up to January 30th. After that date, the continued issuance of SNAP benefits will be determined by the status of the Federal Government shutdown.

To apply, renew, make changes, check status for cash, food and medical assistance, call 1-844-640-6446 or go online: benefits.ohio.gov or visit your local County Job & Family Services.