Fetty elected President of New Boston Village Council

Once again, Dan Fetty was elected as President of the New Boston Village Council.

Council held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday. Before the original meeting, New Boston Mayor Junior Williams and council held the 2019 organizational meeting. During the organizational meeting, the President ProTem for 2019 was selected and voted upon. There were two candidates Fetty and Jon Mills with Fetty being elected to serve. Fetty was first appointed to the board in 2009.

The meeting dates for the year of 2019 were set on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30p.m. The organizational meeting was adjourned and the regular business meeting was then opened.

One of the first orders of business was that of appointing council committees. Council voted to keep the same committees as the previous year.

Williams and Village Administrator Steve Hamilton discussed with the board the pump situation for flooding protection. There are now five of the six pumps working correctly. Williams discussed there had been some damage to the feed line to the pumps, due to lightening or some other way and they had to replace. They discussed that this now puts them in better position than where they were this time last year. The discussion went into the problems that had been run into with the cleanup that had been done to keep debris out of the pumping areas in order to get the five pumps in good working condition along with and replacement of the cable. The approximate final cost of this work, is still not known, but the mayor said it should be by the next business meeting. He added they have videoed and taken photos of everything in order to document it.

Williams passed out a letter from Dan Palmer, District Director of the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District, about a clean-up day within the village. The village will pick a day, possibly on a Saturday, in either April or May, according to the Williams.

Also given to the board was a copy of a letter that Hamilton will be giving to the residents of New Boston reminding them of the Village Ordinance number 9-2005 passed in August 16, 2005 on garbage collection procedures to be effective, February 4 of this year.

Williams recognized Robert Lang from the State of Maryland, who donated over 120 coats to the children of the New Boston School District. It was stated that Lang’s mother was a graduate of New Boston.

Hamilton then spoke with the board about the condition of a garbage truck. The discussion was that of possibly looking into purchasing a used truck, or just fixing the major problems with this truck. The discussion was left at the possibility of just fixing this truck and that it would be brought to the next business meeting.

The new business that was brought up for the evening, was Councilman Ryan Ottney asking about the little league fields and asked if they were ready to be used. Williams said they were ready to go. Following that, Fetty thanked all the departments (fire and police and village) for the hard work they did during 2018, with all the issues that happened during the year. He also thanked the board for electing him president.

The meeting was called to executive session and following that adjourned.

