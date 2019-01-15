Indictments handed down

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 21 in a separate docket and returned 1 Public Indictments. The Defendant Indicted is charged as follows:
The grand jury indicted Jeffrey C. Stamper, 33, Sciotoville: felonious assault, kidnapping aggravated burglary.
On Jan. 11 the grand jury returned 14 Public Indictments:
David B. Dunn, 24,
Indianapolis, In.,: failure to appear.
Kristina Rister, 39, Portsmouth: failure to appear.
Penny Kay Loop, 47, South Webster: failure to appear.
Bonnie LeeAnn Blankenship, 27,
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: failure to appear.
Ashey E. Childers, 27, West Portsmouth: felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Eric W. Reeves, 47, Portsmouth: two counts of robbery.
Bruce L. Hall, 42, Sciotoville: obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon,
aggravated possession of drugs.
Joseph Wayne Brown, 29, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, falsification, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments.
Gregory Nicholas McGraw, 31, Lucasville: vandalism, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments.
David Stiltner, Jr., 40, Portsmouth: assault, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability
Donovan Edward Martin, 66, Lucasville: making false alarms, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Lee Norman, Jr., 50, Lucasville: domestic violence.
Erica Neff, 29, Wheelersburg: two counts of endangering children.
Derrick Armstrong, 32,Wheelersburg: two counts of endangering children.