Grand jury returns indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 21 and returned 23 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Chad Albert Mason, 32, Sciotoville: failure to appear.

Daniel L. Lewis, 32, Minford: failure to appear.

Dennis S. Hall, 43. Ashland, Ky.: failure to appear.

William Keith Cottrell, 38, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jerry Franklin, Jr., 41, Lucasville: six counts of breaking and entering, petty theft.

Mack R. Blanton, 30, Piketon: two counts of theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of receiving stolen property.

Daniel J. Brown, 32, Otway: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany N. Pontious, 29, West Portsmouth: breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny D. Hardrickz, 45, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel J. Brown, 32, Otway: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Daniel Stewart Hemming, 44, McDermott: three counts of vandalism, three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of theft.

Ricky Lee Blevins, Jr., 26, Portsmouth: petty theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Rachelle A. Powell, 25, Frazeysburg: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Josiah Coakley, 33, Hilliard: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Ricky Lee Blevins, Jr., 26, Portsmouth: petty theft, forgery.

Dawn L. Shoemaker, 43, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Ricky Lee Blevins, Jr., 26, Portsmouth: criminal trespass, two counts of petty theft, two counts of forgery, theft.

Jessica A. Lawhon, 29. Portsmouth: theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Thomas G. Hamilton, 52, McDermott: receiving stolen property.

Bonnie L. Blankenship, 27, West Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Kristian Rae Davis, 21, Lucasville: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

The January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 4 and returned 3 Public Indictments and 2 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted charged as follows:

Richard L. Pancake, 34. McDermott: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Valerie Marie Freeland, 25, Minford: tampering with evidence.

Joshua Allen Longworth, 19, Lucasville: felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

2 Counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, OVI.