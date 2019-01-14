Lousiana man arrested after soliciting Scioto County minor

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that his office received a report on January 10, from a concerned parent that caught her 12 year old daughter talking to a man on the cell phone.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that this case was forwarded to a detective for an investigation. During this investigation the detective was able to use social media to talk and track the man.

Murphy stated the adult male had sent messages wanting the 12 year old female to meet him in a hotel room close to his home in Louisiana. Murphy had taken over the account and agreed to meet the man who was planning to have sexual contact with the juvenile. The detective made contact with the Deridder Police Department who also assisted with the investigation.

Donini stated that on January 12, at approximately 9:00 pm the suspect showed up to meet the juvenile at a local hotel and was arrested without incident.

Arrested was Niles Eady age 20, of Louisiana. Eady has been charged with pornography involving a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor and is being held without bond.

Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County grand jury and that anyone with any information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091

Information obtained courtesty of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Eady https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_EW2_ne2019114144148722.jpg Eady Courtesy photo