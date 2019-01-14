Three arrested in drug bust

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware announce that two Portsmouth residents along with a Dayton, Ohio man were arrested on drug charges during a multiple agency operation that occurred on Thursday.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force along with troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and officers and agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Regional Agencies and Narcotics Gun Enforcement Task Force, both located in Dayton, conducted an operation spanning from Portsmouth to Dayton that resulted in the arrests of 66 year old Larry Smith of Campbell Ave. Portsmouth, 27 year old Breanna Compton of Dever St. Portsmouth and 29 year old Tyree Harris of Dayton, at approximately 6:08p.m. in Dayton.

Approximately 120 grams of suspected heroin worth an estimated street value of $16,000 were seized during the operation.

Smith, Compton, and Harris were arrested on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 1st degree. Charges are pending in Montgomery County.

The case is under further investigation and additional arrests may be forthcoming. Smith, Compton, and Harris along with other suspects identified in the investigation may face additional criminal charges in Scioto County.

Donini and Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Information obtained from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office