Salvation Army opens Warming Station

Temperatures around the county dropped to a frigid 18 degrees on Monday night, and staying warm was no easy task. However, for Scioto County residents without proper shelter, the teen digits weren’t just an inconvenience, but an extreme danger.

Due to the hazardous conditions, The Salvation Army recognized the need for emergency shelter and opened their warming station for the first time this season on Monday evening, welcoming all to seek shelter from the colder air moving in overnight. The Warming Station, located at their 1001 Ninth Street location in Portsmouth, opened its doors at 8:30 p.m.

The Warming Station, according to Captain Dan Simco, offers a space for the homeless to seek proper shelter when temperatures fall below 2o degrees, or when wind chill factors create extreme conditions and provides several cots available for sleeping and a light meal to those who utilize the service.

With winter weather in full force, the warming station will presumably open its doors numerous more times this season for those seeking relief from the icy temperatures.

For more information on when warming stations will be open, contact The Salvation Army.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

