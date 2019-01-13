The main item on the agenda for the first meeting of 2019 Monday evening for Porstmouth City Council will be discussion of a major slip in Timlin Hill Road.

City Manager Sam Sutherland has gotten an estimate for repairs and will be asking council to appropriate emergency funding for the slip. Sutherland, in his City Manager’s Agenda, will submit an estimate of $44,000 to $48,000 for the repair costs.

According to the report, the slip is in the vicinity of the monastery. The city has met with a contractor who has worked with the city on other slip projects, who gave the city the estimate.

Sutherland will also discuss the 2019 budget with city council as well as update council on the Sunrise waterline project. According to the report, the slip lining project was completed Jan. 6. Crews are still working on tie-ins and pumping station repairs.

Councilwill also consider the following items:

Statements or remarks of citizens present in Council Chambers on items on the Agenda.

NOTE: All citizens who wish to express themselves in Council Meetings shall do so with dignity, shall avoid personal references and shall adhere to the question on hand. Citizens that are speaking are requested to state their name and address for the record and there is a 5 minutes time limit.

The following ordinances will receive a second Reading:

An ordinance authorizing payment of $250.00 for 2019 to the employees of AFSCME Local

1039 and Local 1039C for a certain stipend when the city implemented health insurance plans

that included certain deductibles in order that these employees receive the same benefits as other

city employees enrolled in the city’s health insurance plan.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to renew the lease of Shawnee Boating Club, Inc. to allow for three years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be renewable every three years at a cost of $100.00 per annum.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to renew the lease of the Anchor Pad Boat Club to allow for three years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be renewable every three years ata cost of $100.00 per annum.

An 0rdinance authorizing the city manager to renew the lease of Sciotoville Boat Club, Inc. to allow for three years beginning upon the date of execution of the lease agreement and ending January 1, 2022, and shall be

renewable every three years at a cost of $100.00 per annum.

An Ordinance authorizing amending certain sections of the Codified Ordinances of the City of

Portsmouth to substitute the words Ccity manager for the word mayor.

An Ordinance to appoint Sam Sutherland to the position of City Manager of the City of

Portsmouth.

Statements or remarks of citizens present in Council Chambers on items NOT on the Agenda.

