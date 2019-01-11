Guilty verdict is delivered

Members of the jury in the trial of the case of The State of Ohio vs. Brian Powers and Sheri Trout returned with a verdict after five hours of deliberation on Friday.

Facing three counts of rape, a felony in the 1st degree, two counts of kidnapping, a felony in the 1st degree, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony in the 5th degree, and one count of child endangerment, a felony in the 3rd degree, for an incident involving a four- year old child in July of 2017, the jury returned with guilty verdicts on all charges for defendant Brian Powers.

Power’s co-defendant, grandmother of the victim, who prosecution argued allowed Power’s access to the child to commit the crime of rape, was also found guilty on the same charges of rape, but recieved a verdict of not guilty on two counts of kidnapping.

What was originally scheduled as a two day trial, the trial lasted a full week and saw numerous witness testimonies.

Prosecution was seeking a guilty verdict for Powers, who allegedly assaulted a 4 year old during a scheduled visitation with the child’s grandmother in July of 2017.

With parents of the victim, medical professionals who examined the child, therapists, child protection center, and child protective services workers who engaged with the child, all testifying to the child’s physical and mental states following the alleged abuse, and Portsmouth Police Department investigators and Bureau of Criminal Investigation specialists testifying to the physical evidence, the jury found both parties guilty on multiple charges of rape beyond a reasonable doubt despite the defense’s claims that the victim’s testimony was untrue, the physical evidence was potentially corrupted, and the investigation being closed before exploring all potential leads.

Upon hearing their respective guilty verdicts, Trout grew tearful and visually emotional while Powers remained unchanged.

After the verdict was read, defense requested a poll of the jury, in which all members stated that the verdicts read were true to the verdict they had reached during deliberation.

Visiting Judge Leonard Holzapfel commended the Jury for their cooperation during the proceedings, and stated that their focus and attentiveness during the trial was well noted.

Sentencing for both Powers and Trout will take place in two weeks time.

(left to right) Defendants Powers and Trout https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_TRIAL1_ne2019111181444367.jpg (left to right) Defendants Powers and Trout

Two found guilty in rape of child

