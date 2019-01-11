Jennings resigns from the SCCTC

What may be surprising to some, on Friday morning, Scioto County Career and Technical Center(SCCTC) Superintendent, Stan Jennings turned in his resignation to the SCCTC Board , effective July 31.

Jennings is already retired and that is the reason for the resignation. Jennings has been with the SCCTC for 15 years. He stated that he has gone through 43 Superintendents and/or presidents within the county. The SCCTC is better he feels than it has ever been. The post secondary is really strong, and they have a strong satellite program that almost every school in the county has one or two programs in.

Jennings stated that he was leaving because he is ready to and there are no problems that make him feel he needs to leave. He said he liked to keep things positive and that is just what it is right now. “I will tell you, that not only can I keep up with things here at the SCCTC, but I can expand things and work with whoever is next here.”

He jokingly said he is going to start a golf league, because as a Superintendent you are on call 24/7 and he can use his time differently. He said he and his wife, Shirley, had talked it over and she even asked if he was sure and what was he going to do, even though she knew what he has in the works.

Jennings spoke on the fact that some people may be shocked that he is leaving, but added that, “maybe that next individual may see something that I am not seeing, and make it better.”

Jennings has accomplished great things in his stint at the SCCTC, he said that when he started, there were 600 plus students in all, and that now he has 2,400.

Speaking to Paul Crabtree, a member of the ESC Board and the SCCTC Board (which consist of three members of the ESC Board and two members of the Portsmouth City School Board), said the board was not necessarily surprised due to the fact that Jennings had retired several years ago and the board brought him back as a retire/rehire and they knew he wouldn’t be there a long time.

“Stan’s done a tremendous job both the high school and adult programs are really growing,” Crabtree said. “We’re gonna miss him, but he’s always available if we want to consult with him and get his advice on things, but he is ready for some new experiences and we understand that.

Crabtree said the board is already starting to look internally and will go and find out who they can get to replace him. “We’ve got some good people inside and there are some good people outside too,” he said. “Stan did a great job and whoever we get, is going to have a high bar to match. It’s been a good 15 years between the board and Stan.”

Jennings wanted to be sure people knew he was exploring other opportunities and that he is not leaving because he has to.

Jennings history started at the SCCTC. “I went to school here and for years, I was the only superintendent in the state of Ohio that worked at the career center that they graduated from in high school. I went from here to Ohio University and graduated early, and went to Columbus and was a drafter up there,” he said. “An education job opened up in Piketon and I taught there for three years in industrial arts…and then Shirley and I went back to Columbus. I was able then later, to teach here at the SCCTC and do drawings in the summer.” He said he then became principal there and then superintendent.

On an added note, Jennings said he was even more proud of something else, and that was a photo of his grandson who is 9 months old taking his first bite of adult food, wearing Jennings’ Blue Jackets bib and Ohio State sweatsuit. Jennings and his wife, Shirley have two children and nine grandchildren.

Stan Jennnings, Superintendent at the SCCTC https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_Stan1.jpg Stan Jennnings, Superintendent at the SCCTC

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

