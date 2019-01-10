Witness testimony concludes in child rape trial

Testimony continued on Thursday in trial for the case of The State of Ohio vs. Brian Powers and Sheri Trout.

Three remaining state witnesses testified, and a single Defense Witness took the stand during Thursday’s court proceedings.

A former CPS investigator testified to her interactions with the victim, who was three months shy of turning 5 when the rape took place, stating the child willingly and without prompt stated that “Peter”, the name she originally named as her abuser, was not a real person and apologized for telling a lie during a routine welfare check.

Detective Chuck Crapyou, lead investigator on the case at the Portsmouth Police Department, testified on his investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of the child. According to Crapyou, he received the report taken by a PPD officer on July 24, 2017 and made contact with the defendant Sheri Trout shortly thereafter and when asked if she was aware of any sexual abuse committed by Powers, she denied it.

Crapyou stated that roughly a month later, Trout contacted him and requested him to meet with her. Crapyou visited Trout’s residence and was presented with images and search history from a PlayStation 3 device that contained sexually explicit images of what was labeled “Teens” and searches for drug related material.

After learning the property was that of Power’s, Crapyou obtained a search warrant for the device and took it into evidence. In his initial interview with Powers, Crapyou stated the defendant was cooperative in giving a DNA sample, although a search warrant had been obtained in case of refusal.

Defense questioned whether Crapyou’s investigation thoroughly investigated the original perpetrator named by the victim, “Peter”, but the detective stated that no one involved in the case had any recollection or knowledge of a Peter and moved forward with Powers as the primary suspect. Additionally, defense claimed there was no way to determine whether anyone pictured in the nude images from various pornography websites were, in fact, underage.

A former therapist of the child testified that she had diagnosed the child with PTSD after numerous appointments with the victim, both in office and at the victim’s home.

Defense argued that the child could have signs of PTSD from witnessing domestic abuse between Trout and Powers, and not necessarily from experiencing sexual abuse. Officer Urban from the PPD was called as a defense witness and testified to taking the first statement from the victim at Adena Medical Center. Officer Urban stated that the child was crying initially, but calmed down enough to give a report in which she named “peter” as the abuser, and gave a brief physical description and stated there were many animals at his house and stated they played with fireworks.

The trial will continue tomorrow at 9:00 at the Scioto County Courthouse with closing arguments.

