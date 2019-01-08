6-year oldvictim testifiesin rape case

The jury trial continued Tuesday in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas in the case of the State of Ohio vs. Brian Powers, and Sheri Trout with visiting Judge Leonard Holzapfel presiding.

During the trial details of the allegations against the defendants were divulged to the jury of twelve, 7 women and 5 men, and the chain of events began to form.

According to prosecution, a five year old juvenile, now six, was sexually assaulted by Powers in July of 2017 at the residence of the child’s grandmother, Sheri Trout. According to testimony from both the victim and the victim’s father, Powers was referred to as “Papaw” by the victim. According to the testimony of the victim’s father on Tuesday, he was alerted that the child needed medical attention during a scheduled visitation with Trout, and the child was taken to an Urgent Care Center and treated for a rash.

Following an exam of the rash, just before being discharged from the facility, the victim’s father stated the child began holding her genital area. The victim was referred to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, where medical staff is equipped to perform sexual assault exams, and a rape kit was collected.

According to an expert witness who performed the exam, the victim showed abnormal signs in the genital region for their age and was told to follow up with a physician at the Children’s Protection Center in approximately two weeks’ time.

According to the testimony of the Doctor that performed the second exam, dubbed an expert witness, the child showed signs of mental trauma, and healing indicated the original conditions were not normal.

Other testimony was heard from a Nurse at the Adena Medical Center, and from the Victim via remote video.

The defense disputes Powers as the perpetrator, and instead claims that “Peter”, the name the victim gave as her assailant in initial reports, prior to the victim naming “papaw Brian”, as the guilty party, while the Prosecution claims the name was imaginary, or a euphemism according to the victim’s father.

The trial will continue on Wednesday at 9:30 in the third floor court room of the Scioto County Courthouse.

(Left to right) Defendants Brian Powers and Sheri Trout https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_TRIAL1_ne201918181727214.jpg (Left to right) Defendants Brian Powers and Sheri Trout

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932